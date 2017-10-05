Fall Hasselback Apples

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

2 large, firm apples ( recommend Pink Lady or Honeycrisp)

2 tablespoons Honey, divided

1 tablespoons coconut oil, melted and divided

2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

2 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats

1/4 Cup Chopped Walnuts

2 teaspoon Nutmeg, divided

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Halo Top Ice Cream for topping…

Directions:

Peel Apples, then slice in half and remove core.

Using the Hasselback Technique, thinly slice into apples but not all the way through so apple halves remain in tact.

Place on Baking Pan, then top with melted coconut oil, coconut sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg, making sure it get it into the apple slices.

Then Bake at 300 for 10 Minutes or until Semi Cooked.

Then Top with Oat Mixture ( oats, honey, walnuts, salt, applesauce, coconut oil) and Back into Oven for 15 Minutes.

Serve with Halo Top Ice Cream or your favorite Frozen Yogurt or Ice Cream.

Date: 10/5/17

