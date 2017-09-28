Fall Rice Pudding

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

4 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup rice

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cloves

1 tsp allspice

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

1 cup currants

1 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

In a large sauce pot on medium to high heat, Bring 4 cups whole milk and 2 cups heavy cream to boil, while whisking constantly to avoid scorching the bottom of the pan. Typically 8 to 10 minutes. When cream mixture comes to boil lower heat to medium and add the rice. Followed by the rest of the ingredients. Stir mixture frequently until second and rice is tender. Typically 15 to 20 minutes. This pudding can be served hot or cold. Pudding will last for up to one week stored in an airtight container and refrigerated. If wishing to reheat and serve, add 1 to 3 tablespoons of milk to mixture and reheat.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 9/27/17

