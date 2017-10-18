Fall White Bean and Kale Stew

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 28oz can diced tomatoes

2 cups chicken broth

2 19oz cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1/2-pound piece cured ham cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups 8oz baby kale

1/2 baguette cut in to thick slices

Directions:

1. In a heavy bottom pot cook the garlic in 1/4-cup oil over medium high heat, stirring, until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the ham and cook of 2 min until just starting to brown. Add the chicken broth, tomatoes, beans and black pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Stir in greens and cook until just wilted.

2. While stew is simmering, preheat broiler. Put bread on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil and a touch of salt. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat until golden, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Once done rub each piece with a garlic clove to flavor



