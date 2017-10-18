Fall White Bean and Kale Stew

Ingredients:
2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 28oz can diced tomatoes
2 cups chicken broth
2 19oz cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1/2-pound piece cured ham cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
4 cups 8oz baby kale
1/2 baguette cut in to thick slices
Directions:
1. In a heavy bottom pot cook the garlic in 1/4-cup oil over medium high heat, stirring, until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the ham and cook of 2 min until just starting to brown. Add the chicken broth, tomatoes, beans and black pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Stir in greens and cook until just wilted.
2. While stew is simmering, preheat broiler. Put bread on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil and a touch of salt. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat until golden, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Once done rub each piece with a garlic clove to flavor
Presented by: Knox Provisions
Date: 10/18/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
