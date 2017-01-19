Families of murder victims push for stricter sentencing

One hurdle with the act, is not enough prison space.

KNOXVILLE - Each year criminals are released from prison without serving their full sentence.

That's due to credits inmates collect to help win an early release for things like good behavior, completing courses in education or other self-help programs.

The families of crime victims in Tennessee are pushing for tighter sentencing rules. It’s called the “Truth in Sentencing Act” and would make criminal serve more of their sentence instead of just a fraction.

"We would like to see them pull at least 85 percent of their time,” said Joan Berry, Mother of murder victim Johnia Berry. “You know that’s not asking too much.”

It’s easy for Joan to remember her only daughter.

“Johnia loved life, she always entered the room with a huge smile on her face,” said Berry.

What’s difficult is remembering the time she spent in a courtroom where she learned that many criminals ended up serving a smaller percentage of their sentence and are released.

“The person who murdered her had been in trouble before and he was out on probation,” explained Berry. "He broke into her apartment and murdered her at 4 in the morning, cut her throat, stabbed her. We live with that every day.”

On Wednesday, she and other victims' families traveled to the state capitol to talk with lawmakers about the truth-in sentencing act.

"I think we made some progress yesterday, this is going to be a very hard legislation to be passed,” said Berry.

The act would make sentencing stricter and keep criminals behind bars longer.

"Once you've been victimized by a crime, your life changes,” Knoxville District Attorney General Charme Allen. “Many people are fearful of that defendant getting out and knowing they have to be on high alert again.”

Without a stricter explanation, Allen says it makes prosecution difficult.

"Really you are shooting in the dark, because you really don't know when you sentence someone in the courtroom, you really don't have a clear idea of what their out date is, said Allen.

“I just want to be able to look a victim in the eyes and tell them I can promise you this defendant will spend this amount of time in the penitentiary, I just want to be able to give them some kind of peace and some kind of closure and we are not there," she said.

Due to a large financial hurdle, it's an act that's tough to pass



"One thing is prison space, and money, we don't have enough prison space,” said Allen. “We are just full everywhere, jails are full, prisons are full.”

Regardless of the challenges ahead, victims and families are ready to pursue the true justice they deserve.



"It’s not fair. It’s not fair that family members have to keep fighting and keep someone incarcerated who has murdered a love one,” said Berry.

After visiting Nashville, the Berrys say the legislation will not come up this year, but they are very confident it will move next session.

They plan on continuing to talk with lawmakers and making the public aware of their mission.

RELATED: HOPE FOR VICTIMS

You can show your support by signing their petition here.

(© 2017 WBIR)