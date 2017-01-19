Families push for stricter sentencing
Jan. 19, 2017: Each year criminals are released from prison without serving their full sentence because of credits inmates collect to help win an early release. Families of crime victims in Tennessee are pushing for tighter sentencing rules.
WBIR 11:24 PM. EST January 19, 2017
