Family escapes home after attic fire

KNOXVILLE - A family of four had to rush out of their home Saturday evening after a fire started in their attic.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a structure fire the 3000 block of Monmouth Street around 6:45 p.m.

The family of four living at the house escaped unharmed. The house itself also avoided serious damage and will only require minor clean up and repairs for smoke and water damage.

Fire crews said the fire started in the attic after the father was doing work with a heat gun, a heated tool used for tasks like stripping paint. The father left the tool unattended briefly, sparking the fire.

Crews said the family is going to seek assistance from the Red Cross to find a place to stay in the meantime.

