Family finds missing dog after losing home to California wildfires

Izzy is 9 years old and has survived cancer twice. Courtesy NBC

SANTA ROSA - Flames continue to rage across parts of California. So far, 38 people are dead and the number is expected to rise.

Stories of hope are rising among the devastation. One family who lost their house in the wildfires went looking for their missing dog.

Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law hiked the street where his parent’s home stood. They found a tractor that survived the fires, but were looking for Jack's parents' dog, Izzy.

Not only did they find their precious pet, but it was all caught on camera. Izzy ran off when Weaver's parents were evacuating and he says his mother was devastated.

But just 36-hours later she was found covered in ashes and smelling like soot. The 9-year-old dog survived cancer twice and now she’s lived through a massive wildfire.

Weaver says his parents are overjoyed.

