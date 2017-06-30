Pain, resignation, acceptance: Sevier residents react to DA's decision

SEVIER COUNTY - Sevier County residents and family members of those who died in November's wildfires are feeling a range of emotions as they take in the announcement that state charges have been dropped against the two juveniles accused of starting the Chimney Tops 2 fire.

Karyssa Steele misses her grandmother Pamela Johnson more than she can put into words. Johnson was one of the 14 people who died from the fires that swept through Gatlinburg and other parts on Sevier County on the night of Nov. 28.

"She was always there growing up, you know," Steele said.

Pamela Johnson

The pain of the loss hurts even more after learning the state charges have been dropped, but Steele also says she's reached a point of forgiveness against the two teens.

“It’s just so surreal, you want justice for everybody yet you can’t seem to get it," she said. “I’ve already forgave them but I’m still also trying to get the closure that I need."

Steele said her family is still working to get access to her grandmother's death records and other records about the evacuations the night of the fires to understand more about what happened.

Jimmy Vance has also been working to get access to records to understand what lead to the death of his wife, May Vance, in the days after the fires.

May Vance suffered severe smoke inhalation and a heart attack while escaping from the fires, and died two days later.

May Vance.

"We are now seven months down the road and my family is no closer to knowing why we were not warned to leave the mountain and who or what caused the fires that killed my beloved wife of 53 years," Jimmy Vance said Friday. "If the government has evidence that the fires were caused by another source, it should be disclosed immediately. May was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and we miss her deeply."

For those who live and work in Gatlinburg, the past seven months have been spent salvaging what they can of their belongings, and starting to rebuild.

Buddy McLean, owner of the Lodge at Buckberry Creek, said Friday that he's at peace with the District Attorney General's decision to drop the charges against the two teens.

"Justice isn't necessarily a cut-and-dry thing," McLean said. "It was truly a perfect storm and people did the best they could. This town did the best they could."

McLean lost six of the seven buildings at his lodge in the fire. He said he's thankful all of his employees and guests got out of the fire safely.

The owners of Buckberry Lodge in Gatlinburg took this picture on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2016. (Photo: Submitted)

And to McLean, justice doesn't necessarily come in the legal form.

"Those two boys are going to live with those 14 lives lost for the rest of their lives. I don't think I could do that," he said. "Those boys have been given an opportunity to hopefully start all over and make something out of their lives, to give back to a community."

"Justice to me is seeing these mountains come back, seeing the guest come back, letting people know that there is renewal in the area," he said.

