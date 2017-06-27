Family of wildfire victim continues to wait for public records

GATLINBURG, TENN. - When the deadly fires tore through parts of Sevier County on the night of Nov. 28, May Vance and her husband James "Jimmy" Vance tried to escape.

After suffering severe smoke inhalation, May had a heart attack. She passed away two days later.

Since her death, Jimmy Vance has been requesting records regarding evacuation notices and also medical records, but has gotten nowhere.

Earlier this month a judge ruled that a so-called "gag order" surrounding the criminal case against two juveniles accused of starting the Chimney Tops 2 fire can only apply to attorneys and court officials and not outside agencies, clearing the way for state agencies to release records detailing the response to the fires.

"Learning what happened and why will hopefully give some answers that they've been longing for for quite some time," said the Vance's family attorney Tricia Herzfeld.

Herzfeld helped the Vance family file public record requests regarding May's death and also evacuation notices the night of the fires.

"We actually haven't been able to get the full medical records because they are sealed as part of the juvenile proceedings," Herzfeld said.

With this new court order, they are hoping to gain access to the records they have been requesting since May's death nearly seven months ago.

While nothing will bring May back, Jimmy released this statement to 10News:

"May and I were married for over 53 years and we loved each other tremendously. My two sons and I are still grieving her loss every day. It is shameful that the state is withholding the documents that can better tell us what happened that awful day. The State's behavior has served to intensify our sense of loss and to delay the healing process."

Deborah Fisher, the executive director for the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government (TCOG), believes the delay in the release of public records hurts public trust in government.

"They should not be stonewalling anymore. They should do the right thing and release the information," Fisher said.

This change in order does not require TEMA to release the records to the public, but it clears the way for them to do so.

10News is still waiting on a better timeline for when families and news agencies can expect access to the records.

TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said in a statement Tuesday the agency "continues to work as quickly as possible to respond to all current and future requests for records.”

© 2017 WBIR.COM