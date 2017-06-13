Family reunited with missing dog one year later

KNOX COUNTY, TENN. - A family in Knox County is reunited with their dog, Havoc, after a year of being apart.
The Young-Williams Animal Center posted the reunion on their Instagram account Tuesday.
If you have a lost pet in Knox County, you can go to the Division Street location between noon and 6 p.m. to report or look for your pet.
Young-Williams Animal Center posts photos of stray pets here. Photos are posted as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours of the animal’s arrival.
Jun 13, 2017 at 8:15am PDT
