Family reunited with missing dog one year later

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 4:40 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

KNOX COUNTY, TENN. - A family in Knox County is reunited with their dog, Havoc, after a year of being apart.

The Young-Williams Animal Center posted the reunion on their Instagram account Tuesday. 

If you have a lost pet in Knox County, you can go to the Division Street location between noon and 6 p.m. to report or look for your pet. 

Young-Williams Animal Center posts photos of stray pets here. Photos are posted as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours of the animal’s arrival.

