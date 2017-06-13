Family reunited with missing dog one year later

Martin Family Reunited With Dog (Photo: Hoar, Lauren, Custom)

KNOX COUNTY, TENN. - A family in Knox County is reunited with their dog, Havoc, after a year of being apart.

The Young-Williams Animal Center posted the reunion on their Instagram account Tuesday.

If you have a lost pet in Knox County, you can go to the Division Street location between noon and 6 p.m. to report or look for your pet.

Young-Williams Animal Center posts photos of stray pets here. Photos are posted as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours of the animal’s arrival.

