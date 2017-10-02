Family searching for missing Union County man that could be in Knoxville

Bobby Ayers, 21

A family is looking for help finding a missing loved one that was supposed to arrive in Knoxville last week.

According to family and friends, 21-year-old Bobby Ayers is from Union County and was last believed to be in Nashville on Sept. 27.

The family filed a missing person report with the Union County Sheriff's Office. In the report, the man's grandmother said he was supposed to be taking a bus from Nashville to Knoxville on that day, but never arrived.

Below is another picture of Ayers. The family tried calling him several times, but all calls went straight to voice mail.





The family said in the report Ayers was staying house-to-house before entering a rehab facility in Nashville and did not have a physical address. The family told authorities they aren't sure if he is still in Nashville or Knoxville and they haven't heard from him since Sept. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call Union County authorities at (865) 992-5212.

