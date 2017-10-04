Family searching for missing woman from Rocky Top

Melissa Jo Ward, 42, was last seen at a MArathon gas station on 411 N. Main Street in Rocky Top.

A family is searching for a missing woman out of Rocky Top.

According to the Rocky Top Police Department, 42-year-old Melissa Jo Ward (Sartin) was last seen at the Marathon gas station at 411 North Main Street in Rocky Top on Aug. 23.

Her family said she was seen getting into a silver van with a Kentucky license plate with a man possibly heading to Nashville.

Anyone who has seen Ward or has any information is asked to contact RTPD at (865) 426-7402.

