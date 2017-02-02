Family's therapy cat shot and killed by neighbor

A North Knoxville family is grieving after they say a neighbor shot and killed their daughter's therapy cat. (Photo: Submitted)

A Knoxville family is grieving after they say their daughter's therapy cat was shot and killed by a neighbor.

The cat was shot Wednesday evening outside the family's North Knoxville home.

According to Knoxville Police, the neighbor said he shot the cat after it entered his house through a window and tried to attack his cat.

Zacharia Scott Sparrow has been cited with cruelty to animals by animal control officials, and cited with discharging a firearm within city limits by Knoxville Police.

The cat's owners said the cat, Bilbo, was the prized possession and companion to their 12-year-old daughter, who is on the Autism spectrum.

"They cuddled together and she called him her baby and that was that. That all ended yesterday and it makes no sense to her," said J.J. Stambaugh, the girl's father.

"Having to look your daughter in the eye and explain that someone gunned him down for no sane reason that you can come up with is very hard," he said.

The family said Bilbo doesn't go outside very much, but they believe he must have slipped out an open door and climbed through a hole in the fence between the two houses.

The family plans to cremate the cat.

