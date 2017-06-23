Fanboy Expo takes over Knoxville this weekend

Fanboy Expo logo (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Some big stars are in Knoxville this weekend for Fanboy Expo!!

Knoxville's Comic Con runs Friday-Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center. You can meet people like Gene Simmons, Lou Ferrigno, Ralph Macchio, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Loni Anderson and more!

Hours:

Friday 12:00PM – 7:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 5:00PM

Tickets (there is an additional cost for some fan experiences):

Friday $22 per pass

Saturday $30 per pass

Sunday $17 per pass

WEEKEND PASSES (All 3-Days)

$50 per pass

GENERAL VIP (All 3-Days)

$75 per pass

GOLD VIP (All 3-Days)

$125 per pass

SUPER VIP (All 3-Days)

$475 per pass

Children twelve and under free when accompanied by a paying adult. Limit 2 per paying Adult.

