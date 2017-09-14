Fans encouraged to plan ahead for Tennessee-Florida game travel

Sep 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey runs out prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Custom)

GAINESVILLE, FL - This weekend, thousands of Tennessee Vol fans will descend upon Florida for the team's biggest rivalry game of the year; but it may not be an easy trip.

The University of Tennessee Athletics Department is encouraging fans to plan ahead due to heavy traffic, high waters, and gas shortages around the Gainesville area.

Saturday's game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on September 16. Heavy congestion is expected on the roads and fans are encouraged to leave early to avoid delays.

Fans should also be aware of a continuing gas shortage as a result of Irma and should plan accordingly.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced Thursday that I-75 will stay open as flood waters recede along the Santa Fe River.

Fans should still know that FDOT and FHP have closed bridges on U.S. 27 and U.S. 41. Once those highways are safe, they will reopen.

Click here for a list of detours to help avoid traffic on I-75.

