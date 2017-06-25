Fans from all over the country see USA Cycling races

Fans cheer on cyclists as they pass through the East Jackson Avenue finish line.

KNOXVILLE - Some of the country's best cyclists sped through Knoxville on Sunday for the 2017 USA Cycling Nationals.

It's the first time Knoxville hosted the elite race. About 100 men and 75 women pro-cyclists hit the course. The route started in the Old City and wound through the steep hills of Sherrod Road in South Knoxville.

The women’s race began at 9 a.m Sunday. They completed 67.4 miles in eight laps. Amber Neben, 42, of Lake Forest, Calif., finished first. She started training for the race back in December.

"I have no words for it," Neblen said. "It's so crazy cool to win solo back-to-back titles."

She also took first place in the women's timed trials on Saturday.

The event brought both racers and spectators from all over the country. People lined the streets of the Old City, cheering on some of the top athletes in the sport.

"When we heard that the US Pros was coming to our town, Knoxville, it was so exciting," Julie Timms, of Knoxville, said.





As an avid fan of the sport, she started cheering on cyclists 10 years ago.

"We have friends all over Twitter, all over the country, and we meet up at US Pros every year," she said.

The friends starting sharing their love of the sport over Twitter. This year, Timms hosted a group of 20 friends for the race. Rhonda Wagner came all the way from Arkansas.

"There were three of us that basically twittered through the Tour de France for multiple years and you feel like you know each other," Wagner said.

Some fans came all the way from Chicago.

"It's a great way to explore cities," Bob Oppenheim said. "We've met people from around the world cycling."

Cyclists ride through the Old City.

"It's just so fun to be here cheering and to see it in our town and to see our town be exposed to cycling," Timms said.

The men’s race began at 1:15 p.m. and will end around 5:45 p.m. Larry Warbasse won first place in the men's race.

An award ceremony took place after.

