Mother of Joshua Armon Davis accepts her late son's diploma.

KNOXVILLE - More than 400 students graduated from Farragut High School Saturday night, but the absence of two seniors and brought the crowd at Thompson Boling Arena to its feet.

This year Farragut has lost three students to suicide. One student was a senior.

The Wednesday before graduation, senior Joshua Armon Davis drowned at Fort Loudoun Lake.

"Not only do these students sitting in front of you have incredible accolades, they have shown incredible hearts in caring for one another through the hardest of times," Principal Rayn Siebe said. "We have seen both wonderful things and heartbreaking things, but how we go forward will define everything."

To begin the ceremony, students rung a bell remembering both those who served in the military and the students who lost their lives this semester.

Davis's mother walked across the stage to accept her son's diploma. The sister of the young man who took his own life also accepted the diploma on behalf of her brother.

For graduating seniors, the day was still very much a celebration of their personal accomplishments and achievements. Through the sadness of losing four of their own, hope for the future still continued to shine brightly for the graduating class of 2017.

