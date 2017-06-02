Farragut wants your input on McFee Park master plan

The Town of Farragut is seeking public input on its proposed master plan for McFee Park.

McFee Park is located at 917 McFee Road. It currently includes a soccer field, pavilions, playground and large splash pad.

The proposal would add several new elements to more than 35 acres of undeveloped land the town acquired in 2008. That includes six tennis courts, a disc golf course and an amphitheater.

The plan also calls for a walking trail, dog park, new restrooms and new playground. The Farragut leaders said the proposed new elements come from numerous surveys and public hearings held in the fall of 2016.

The town hopes the additions will draw more people to the park.

"It will certainly make for a lot of usage. It'll be a long process that's not going to happen tomorrow," said Wendy Smith, public relations and marketing coordinator. "But, yeah, when it's finished it's going to be a real jewel for Farragut."

The public can make comments on the placement of the proposed elements in the park through June 7. Coments can be made on the Town of Farragut and Town of Farragut Parks & Recreation Facebook pages. You can also email sstuhl@townoffarragut.org.

