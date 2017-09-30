Brett Favre and Vols weign-in on NFL controversy

Hall of Fame quarterback visits Knoxville.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre weighed in on the NFL National Anthem controversy during his visit to Rocky Top.

Hundreds of NFL players and numerous teams have taken a knee or locked arms during the National Anthem.

The movement began last season with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He took a knee to protest police brutality. The movement continues to grow as players protest President Trump's comments to fire anyone who doesn't stand during the National Anthem.

“I do think this is a great time for the NFL to take the lead,” Favre said.

This comes after his former team, the Green Bay Packers, made a statement by locking arms during the National Anthem on Thursday. They were joined by their opponents, Chicago Bears. The Packers said the demonstration was meant to be a sign of unity and asked fans to join in too.

Favre didn’t see the game on Thursday and said he is not taking a side.

“I played 20 years, and I was closest to my teammates regardless of race, height, weight, what college you went to. None of that mattered. We were brothers,” he said.

Fans commented on the controversy as they waited in line to meet Favre.

"Personally, I believe it's more of thing where players are trying to stand up to what they believe is social injustice," Ryan Mahoney of Knoxville said.

“I don’t really believe it’s something of them disrespecting the flag or our soldiers that have done so much for our country,” Mahoney added.

Other fans disagree.

“When the National Anthem plays, I think it’s a time for everyone to unite and to come together and to stand together," Josh Ward said. "And now it’s become a very divisive topic, which, I don’t like that.”

The Tennessee Titans were also among the many teams to protest. Last week, they stayed in the locker room for the National Anthem, as did their opponents, the Seattle Seahawks. Many will be watching to see what the Titans do on Sunday as they take on the Texans.

