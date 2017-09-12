The East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery is on John Sevier Highway in East Knox County.

Tennessee is getting almost $4 million to expand the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Highway.

The money will go to install thousands of crypts, cremains gravesites, and columbarium spaces. Roads also will be built to serve the cemetery.

The cemetery was established in August 2011 to accommodate the growing number of departed veterans and family members. It occupies about 34 acres.

The federal Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration announced the grant on Tuesday.

According to a notice from the department, the expansion will involve 3.7 acres and serve 114,671 veterans and their families.

If you want more information about the cemetery, you can call the state Department of Veterans Services at 615-741-2931.

You can also get information about veterans burial benefits at 800-827-1000,

