Feds grant waiver for Sevier County wildfire housing relief

SEVIER COUNTY - For more than a month now, $150,000 in federal funds for Sevier County wildfire victims has sat largely untouched.

The money comes in the form of three grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to help people who lost their home in the deadly wildfires from late November.

"That grant is available for the first month's rent, deposit and the electricity deposit," Sevier County Emergency Management Director John Mathews explained.

HUD provided a $100,000 grant to the Tennessee Valley Coalition to End Homelessness (TVCEH), along with a $25,000 grant to the Helen Ross McNabb Center's Blount County location and $25,000 to Family Promise of Blount County.

Those dollars came with rules, however.

"To utilize the grant money," Mathews said, "the apartment we put these folks into has to be a Fair Market Rent. There are some apartments available in Sevier County; they're just above that Fair Market Rent."

HUD designates what constitutes Fair Market Rents (FMRs). Because Sevier County has a shortage of affordable housing, TVCEH has not been able to place families in apartments or homes using that grant money.

Melanie Cordell is the TVCEH CEO. She, along with Sevier County officials, issued a joint request to HUD, that the federal government waive the FMR requirement in this case, given Sevier County's housing shortage.

They sent that letter on Jan. 17.

One month later, on Feb. 17, they received good news.

"The waiver was approved today!!" Cordell informed WBIR 10News Friday morning. "We can use federal dollars to go over FMR and get this community stably housed thanks to HUD, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, and the East TN Foundation!"

While Sevier County officials and Cordell waited for word on their wavier request, they were also sitting on additional dollars to help displaced wildfire victims. A donor through the East Tennessee Foundation has agreed to pay half of each month's rent for a year, for every displaced household. That offer had to sit in limbo, pending HUD's reply.

Cordell and county officials enlisted the help of U.S. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee) and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tennessee) to talk to HUD on their behalf.

