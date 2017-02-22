Federal jury awards $2.5 million to family in Knox man's fire death

A federal jury in Knoxville has awarded $2.5 million in damages to the son of a 72-year-old man who died in a 2012 camper fire in Knox County.

The U.S. District Court trial began Feb. 14, and jurors returned the verdict for Kenneth Kelley on Wednesday. Judge Pamela Reeves presided.

The verdict against Apria Healthcare LLC includes $1 million for pain and suffering experienced by Jimmy Kelley in the moments before he died and $1.5 million for the monetary value of Jimmy Kelley's life, records show.

Apria, a California-based company that supplies oxygen and other home health care equipment, was found to be more than 50 percent at fault in the case, a legal hurdle needed to establish liability.

Jimmy Kelley died in the blaze the morning of Feb. 21, 2012. The camper was on Kenneth Kelley's property off East Raccoon Valley Road.

Jimmy Kelley used oxygen to help his breathing.

Kenneth Kelley alleged that Apria was negligent in the oxygen equipped it supplied his father. The equipment was faulty and lacked adequate safety mechanisms to ensure against dangerous fires, Kelley's lawsuit alleged.

The original lawsuit named several other companies as defendants including a space heater manufacturer.

Jimmy Kelley had a space heater that he used to heat the camper, according to the lawsuit.

At trial, however, the sole defendant was Apria Healthcare LLC.

Apria denied in the run-up to the trial that it had anything to do with causing or contributing to Jimmy Kelley's death, records show.

