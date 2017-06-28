FedEx: Deliveries slow after global cyberattack

FedEx workers unload packages from a delivery truck (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, TENN. - FedEx Corporation announced Wednesday that the worldwide operations by its TNT Express subsidiary have been slowed by the global cyberattack.



While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, the company said no data breach is known to have occurred. The operations of all other FedEx companies are unaffected and services are being provided under normal terms and conditions.

Remediation steps and contingency plans are being implemented.

Customers seeking updated information on service availability should call TNT Express Customer Service at 1-800-558-5555 or visit TNT Express’s website at tnt.com.

