Feds to help track opioid fraud in East TN

East Tennessee is receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Justice for a pilot program focused on fighting opioid-related health care fraud.

DOJ representatives were in Knoxville Tuesday to announce details of the program.

The Eastern District of Tennessee was selected alongside 11 other districts out of 94 total across the country to participate in the DOJ's Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.

The 12 districts are areas with "a significant prescription opioid problem," according to the DOJ.

"Sadly, statistics show that Tennessee is one of the most highly opioid-addicted states in the country. While our current Assistant U.S. Attorneys have already made tremendous efforts toward combatting opioid-related healthcare fraud in the district, the U.s. Attorney's Office is pleased to receive these additional resources, including funding for an aggressive prosecutor, to enhance these endeavors," said U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr.

Officials said the effort includes investigating pill mills, pharmacies and doctors who may be prescribing opioids illegally.

They hope this will help combat the devastating opioid crisis happening in East Tennessee.

The district will receive funding for an assistant U.S. Attorney for a three-year term who will be focusing entirely on investigating and prosecuting these cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David P. Lewen Jr. has been chosen to fill the position in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Lewen has been a federal prosecutor in East Tennessee for nearly 10 years.

The 12 districts included in the program include:

1.Middle District of Florida

2.Eastern District of Michigan

3.Northern District of Alabama

4.Eastern District of Tennessee

5.District of Nevada

6.Eastern District of Kentucky

7.District of Maryland

8.Western District of Pennsylvania

9.Southern District of Ohio

10.Eastern District of California

11.Middle District of North Carolina

12.Southern District of West Virginia

