FEMA application deadline approaching for wildfire disaster assistance

SEVIER COUNTY - People impacted by the Sevier County wildfires have less than one month to apply for aid from Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration, if they have not already done so.

The Feb. 13 deadline marks the end of a 60-day application period triggered by the declaration of any disaster, FEMA spokesperson Michael Peaock said.

The deadline nears as one FEMA disaster recovery center is closing. The one in Pigeon Forge will shut its doors indefinitely after the close of business Monday.

However, Peacock said, the Gatlinburg Community Center location will remain open.

"It's still pretty busy here," Peacock said at the Gatlinburg location Friday. "I believe they had 35 visitors yesterday, and we're continuing to keep this open as long as we have adequate visitation."

Hours there are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

To date, Peacock said, FEMA has approved more than 350 registrations, totaling more than $2.5 million in individual and households assistance and more than $1.3 million in housing assistance.

The SBA has approved more than $4 million in loans, 28 of which were for homes.

Rob Holmes' family was not among those to which the SBA granted a home loan.

"We were shocked to find out we were declined," he told WBIR 10News.

You may recognize him as the owner of Charles the Pig, who burrowed into the mud to survive the wildfires.

The Holmes' house was destroyed in the wildfires, so they spent about three weeks in hotels, which FEMA did help reimburse.

"They did give us money for when we were at the hotels and what have you," Holmes said, to the tune of about $1,800.

After the SBA declined the Holmes' loan, FEMA then offered some additional assistance.

"It was $8,200 to $8,600 dollars for contents, which is roughly about 3 percent of what my contents were, but it's more than I had, you know, so I not complaining there," Holmes said. "I'm not 100 percent pleased with FEMA, but I am pleased that they at least did something for us."

FEMA's aim, Peacock said, is not to make people whole. Rather, it aims to make sure people have safe, sanitary and functional housing. Additional money can come from sources including the SBA, individual insurance, private organizations and bank loans.

Holmes' business, Smoky Mountain Shakes-N-Dawgs, is just down the road from FEMA's disaster recovery center in Gatlinburg.

Officials encourage people with questions about FEMA assistance, an SBA loan, social services or unemployment assistance to visit the center.

Locals and tourists alike may be eligible for assistance, Peacock said.

People can apply for assistance online, stop by or - and Peacock recommends this even for people stopping by - call the hotline at 1-800-621-FEMA.

In other assistance, the Dollywood Foundation's My People Fund will be distributing its second round of checks next Thursday and Friday. Like the first round, those checks will be handed out at the LeConte Center. The foundation gave out nearly 900 checks in the first round, totaling nearly $900,000.

