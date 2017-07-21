FEMA to reimburse Tennessee facility owners for repairs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it plans to reimburse facility owners in 14 Tennessee counties for repair costs from storm-related damage on May 27 and 28.



FEMA says in a news release that the notice applies to the public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs. It concerns activities that may involve historic properties, wetland areas or the 100-year flood plain, and critical actions within the 500-year flood plain.



FEMA says applicants may be eligible for reimbursement in the following counties: Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith.

