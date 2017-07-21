WBIR
Close

FEMA to reimburse Tennessee facility owners for repairs

WBIR 10:09 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it plans to reimburse facility owners in 14 Tennessee counties for repair costs from storm-related damage on May 27 and 28.
           
FEMA says in a news release that the notice applies to the public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs. It concerns activities that may involve historic properties, wetland areas or the 100-year flood plain, and critical actions within the 500-year flood plain.
           
FEMA says applicants may be eligible for reimbursement in the following counties: Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories