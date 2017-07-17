Fentress County names new sheriff

Fentress Co. Justice Center (Photo: WBIR)

FENTRESS COUNTY - Fentress County Commissioners named Michael Reagan as the county's new sheriff on Monday night.

The commission selected Reagan from among five candidates for the office. The commission first voted 7-3 to choose Reagan, and then gave a unanimous vote of confidence in the selection, according to Commissioner J. Michael Cross.

The county's search for a new sheriff began when former Sheriff Chucky Cravens resigned in April amid a federal investigation into "allegations of impropriety." Cravens later pleaded guilty to federal corruption and civil rights charges.

Cravens will be sentenced in August, and faces up to 61 years in prison.

Chief Deputy Gary Ledbetter has been in charge of the sheriff's department since Cravens resigned.

About 10 people applied for the office of sheriff, Cross said. The commission interviewed five candidates in June.

Reagan has previously worked for the Fentress County Sheriff's Office and the Jamestown Police Department.

"He was an easy fit with his experience, knowledge and background," Cross said.

Reagan will be sworn in as sheriff Tuesday morning.

He will fulfill the remainder of the current term. The next election for Fentress County Sheriff is in August 2018.

