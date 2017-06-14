Festival on the 4th lineup and schedule announced

Festival on the Fourth 2017

KNOXVILLE - The City of Knoxville's Festival on the 4th is set for Tuesday, July 4 from 4 p.m to 10 p.m.

The free event takes place at World's Fair Park.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will host its 33rd Annual Free Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert at 8 p.m. on the Performance Lawn at World's Fair Park. This free, family-friendly concert includes patriotic tributes and a spectacular fireworks finale.

The fireworks are set to start at 9:42 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The event will take place rain or shine. Pets, alcohol, and personal tents or canopies are not allowed.

Both the concert and the fireworks display will be broadcast live on WBIR-TV Channel 10 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Patriotic tunes including the Star Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful, and a tribute to American composer John Williams with selections from his epic film scores such as Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark will be performed.

Music Director Aram Demirjian will conduct the Orchestra which will be joined by local acoustic group Blond Bones and Knoxville Poet Laureate R.B. Morris, who will perform an original narration.

Left: R.B. Morris, Center: Blond Bones, Right Aram Demirjian (Photo: Knoxville Symphony Orchestra)

Those who use the hashtag #KSOJuly4 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will be entered to win a pair of tickets for the upcoming Symphony Season.

FOR THE KIDS: From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Regal's Kids Zone is sure to please kids of all ages with fun activities by Home Depot and Lego building with Bricks for Kids.

PARKING: World's Fair & Blackstock Parking Lots, 11th Street, Locust Street, Walnut Street, State Street & Market Square Garages - ADA Parking at Fort Kid Parking Lot

PERFORMANCES: At 4 p.m. live music will begin on the Festival Lawn. The Temper Evans Band will be performing on the Festival Lawn from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Temper Evans Band is an exciting, five piece progressive Cover band raised on traditional Country Music, with Southern Rock, Blues, Pop, Bluegrass and Gospel Music roots.

Airlifter Brass, a Brass Quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America will be performing on the Festival Lawn from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. With the traditional instrumentation of two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba plus percussion, the ensemble is known for their versatility and outstanding musicianship.

The musical finale will be performed, starting at 8 p.m., by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

