Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (Photo: Custom)

COCKE COUNTY - A fire at a palette company has closed a section of Highway 25 east between Industrial Road and Highway 25/70 in Cocke County.

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency has urged drivers to avoid the area so first responders can work to put out the blaze.

Industrial Road can be used as a detour to access Highway 25 east until the road is reopened.

