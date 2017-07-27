Fireball ride banned in Tennessee after deadly accident

A ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair has been prohibited from operating within the state of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips issued an order prohibiting all Fireball amusement devices, manufactured by KMG, from operating within the state.

This order will remain in effect until further notice. All amusement devices entering Tennessee are required to be inspected and/or re-inspected as public safety requires.

“After much consideration and thought, and with the safety of Tennesseans and visitors to our great state in mind, I have decided the Fireball amusement device should not operate here,” Commissioner Phillips explained.

The Tennessee State Fair in Nashville has a permit to operate the ride but the state's Amusement Device Unit said they are notifying North American Midway Entertainment they will not be allowed to bring the device in September.

California, Indiana, and Kentucky have also issued orders prohibiting the Fireball device from operating at fairs in those states.

