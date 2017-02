KFD works to put out flames at a residential fire on the 2000 block of Seminole Avenue.

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville fire crews responded to a house fire in East Knoxville late Saturday night.

Crews continued to battle flames as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Smoke poured out the windows of a house on the 2000 block of Seminole Avenue after it caught fire.

The Knoxville Fire Department hasn't said if anyone was inside the residence or what the caused of the fire.

