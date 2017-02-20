Firefighters recognized for saving man's finger

Five members of the Knoxville Fire Department were recognized for their actions to save a man's finger from having to be amputated. Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Mayor Madeline Rogero and the Knoxville Fire Department honored five firefighters on Monday for their actions that saved a man's finger from having to be amputated.

On Aug. 26, 2016, the firefighters responded to a parking lot near Magnolia Avenue and William Street where an 18-year-old man's finger was stuck in the sub frame of his vehicle.

The man and his girlfriend tried for over an hour to get his left index finger unstuck before calling 911.

The firefighters cut the piece of metal from the vehicle and took the man to U.T. Medical Center with his finger still lodged.

Five Knoxville Firefighters were recognized for extracting a man's finger that was lodged in a piece of metal from the sub frame of his car, saving it from amputation. (Photo: Courtesy Knoxville Fire Department)

In the emergency room, doctors were preparing to amputate the man's finger, but the firefighters asked if they could try one more time to extract the finger from the hole.

Using a band saw and hydraulic spreaders, they were able to remove the man's finger, saving it from amputation.

The piece of metal from a vehicle sub frame that Knoxville firefighters extracted a man's finger from, saving it from amputation. (Photo: Courtesy Knoxville Fire Department)

The five firefighters - Capt. Cecil Risden, Capt. Jack Lay, Master Firefighter Matt Beavers, Master Firefighter Rusty Jenkins and Senior Firefighter Jacob Mason - were named the Knoxville Fire Department's "Firefighter of the Third Quarter."

"It's just one of them things that when you get the call, you deal with it at that time and hope everything goes well," Risden said during the recognition ceremony Monday.

Risden said they were all glad the teen walked away from the incident with all 10 fingers intact.

(© 2017 WBIR)