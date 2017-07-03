Randy Heatherly and his crew moved boxes of fireworks shells to prepare for the Festival On The Fourth in Knoxville. (Photo: Sean Franklin, WBIR)

A LaFollette fireworks company is preparing to light up the Knoxville sky for the annual Festival on the 4th celebration.

Pyro Shows has been putting on fireworks displays both locally and across the nation for years.

The Knoxville show is always a little bit more special because it's one of the biggest for their hometown area.

"There's just over 1,000 shots," said crew leader and pyrotechnic Randy Heatherly.

Heatherly and his crew deal in tons - tons of fireworks shells, and tons of smiles.

"We love doing a show here in Knoxville," said Heatherly.

"When that first initial shell goes off, we're just as excited as the crowd," said crew member John Carroll.

But before the excitement of Festival on the 4th, the preparation has to be perfect for the nightcap event - the fireworks show.

"Start dropping shells, course everything is synchronized on how we need to drop it, so we drop it in the order that we need to," said Heatherly.

Heatherly and his team are preparing two trailers worth of shells.

"It's going to be really action-packed, a lot of shells going up," said Heatherly.

They're going up over the Tennessee River to celebrate our nation's birth, which Carroll couldn't be more proud of.

"That's what we like to bring to the riverfront, it's a great atmosphere and a great show, and a great time of the year," said Carroll.

The fireworks are set off electronically from West Blount Avenue and from a safe distance away.

"Safety first for us, we take a lot of precaution to be as safe as we can with it," said Heatherly. "The small stuff - we've got to make sure it's repetitive and we do it the same every time."

The goal's the same every time as well - celebrate a ton with the fireworks show to match.

"We absolutely love to come here and we definitely want to put on a great show," said Heatherly.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will host its 33rd Annual Free Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert at 8 p.m. on the Performance Lawn at World's Fair Park before the fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m.

Both the concert and the fireworks display will be broadcast live on WBIR-TV Channel 10 from 8 to 10 p.m.

