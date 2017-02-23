First candidate files for Knox County Sheriff election

Former Chief Deputy Tom Spangler announced his candidacy for the 2018 Knox County Sheriff election. Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

The 2018 election for Knox County Sheriff has its first official candidate.

Tom Spangler, a former chief deputy for the department, filed his paperwork Thursday at the old courthouse downtown.

Spangler, who has also worked for the Blount County Sheriff's Office, said he wants to be sheriff because he is invested in the community.

"I care about this community. When you work with an agency for 29-plus years it becomes home," he said.

Spangler said some of his top priorities include tackling the opioid epidemic and the planned Knox County Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center.

Current sheriff J.J. Jones is term limited, and not eligible to run for the office again in 2018.

