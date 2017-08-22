First ever GSM Hot Air Balloon Festival draws 10k people

The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival had nearly 10,000 people in attendance. (Photo: Custom)

TOWNSEND - Nearly 10,000 people came out for the Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival last Saturday.

Event coordinators say it went so well, they plan to make it an annual tradition.

Hot air balloons filled the skies near the Townsend Visitors Center. Photographers were encouraged to come take photos and enter for a chance to win a prize. The winner got a Yeti Tundra 64 cooler.

There was live entertainment, crafters, a food truck court, wine tastings, and local craft beers.

The event was free.

