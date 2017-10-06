First person tests positive for West Nile virus in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY - Knox County has said they received a positive lab report for its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The infected person is recovering, according to the Knox County Health Department.

A bird was also infected.

Following CDC protocol, the Knox County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes on Monday, Oct. 9 between 8:45 p.m. and 2 a.m. to reduce the Culex mosquito population and risk of spreading to more people.

Dixon Road spray area:

Steeplechase Subdivision; Summer Oaks Subdivision; The Reserve Farragut; and Rockwell Farms will be treated Monday, Oct. 9, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 23.

Deane Hill spray area:

Deane Hill Drive west of Morrell Road; Twining Drive; Kendall Road from Luxmore Drive to Twining Drive; Luxmore Drive east from Kendall Drive; Bosworth Road; Bardon Road; Moneta Road; Luscombe Drive west to Pocanno Road; Pocanno Road; Jerdan Road; Sabre Drive east from Nobscot Road; and Navarre Drive will be treated Monday, Oct. 9, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 23.

These treatments are in addition to follow-up sprayings previously scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8 in the Fairmont Boulevard, Milligan Street and Stone Road areas as well as sprayings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9 in the Venice Road and Hardin Valley areas. A complete schedule of mosquito sprayings is available at knoxcounty.org/health.

RELATED: West Nile mosquito spraying set for several areas in Knox County

Health Department officials said Knox County’s last confirmed WNV case was in 2013. Tennessee averaged approximately 20.4 human cases each year from 2012 to 2016.

© 2017 WBIR.COM