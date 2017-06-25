First Watch and Which Wich come to Fountain City

First Watch and Which Wich will go into a new develoment next to Chick-Fil-A.

KNOXVILLE - First Watch and Which Wich will open their doors to the public Monday.

Both chains have other locations in Knoxville and across East Tennessee.

The businesses will be opening up on North Broadway across the street from Kroger.

First Watch held a pre-opening event for charity Saturday and Sunday.

All the money raised at the event will be donated to the Change Center of Knoxville, according to a release from First Watch.

The construction for the restaurants started back in February.

