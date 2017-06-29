Fitzgerald Collision & Repair $9M expansion to create 220 jobs

WHITE & OVERTON COUNTIES - An expansion at Fitzgerald Collision & Repair is expected to create 220 new jobs in the Upper Cumberland region.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Fitzgerald Collision & Repair officials made the announcement Thursday. Fitzgerald Collision & Repair said that they will invest $9 million to expand its existing facility in Rickman and establish new operations in Sparta.

According to the release, Fitzgerald Collision & Repair recently announced a new vocational program and partnership with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Livingston, which offers students training in commercial fleet truck maintenance and repair.

"With the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect, Tennessee is the first state in the nation to offer all citizens – both high school graduates and adults – the chance to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees," the release said.

Established in 2014, Fitzgerald Collision & Repair provides collision repair for commercial truck fleets across the U.S.

Fitzgerald Collision & Repair will add 100,000 square feet to its existing state-of-the-art repair facility in Rickman. The company will also establish a new facility in White County, where 75 new jobs are expected.

Fitzgerald Collision & Repair plans to create 145 new jobs at its expanded operations in Overton County.

“The Fitzgerald family has decades of experience in the commercial trucking industry and this most recent venture to provide best-in-class collision and repair service has been a tremendous success,” Fitzgerald Collision & Repair Founder and CEO Robert Fitzgerald said.

Interested applicants can visit applyfitzgerald.com for more information.





© 2017 WBIR.COM