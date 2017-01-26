10 About Town 1/26-1/29

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Potential armed threat near school
-
Police escort brings 3-year-old Kolton home
-
Peyton Manning to college football Hall of Fame
-
Forecast for Jan. 26, 2017.
-
Crash sends ambulance into ditch
-
Knox Co. man shot by police in Alabama
-
Knox County man shot by police in Alabama
-
Toddler singing 'Jolene' video goes viral
-
KY wife, mother charged with family's murders
-
Walmart Neighborhood Market brings 95 jobs
More Stories
-
Lawmaker introduces 'heartbeat' abortion ban billJan 26, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
-
Drug charges against former Vol to be dismissedJan 10, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
-
Trump to propose 20% Mexican border tax to pay for wallJan 26, 2017, 4:16 p.m.