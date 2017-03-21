1st Knoxville Slide opens at Civic Coliseum

The first Knoxville Slide is open outside the parking garage at the Civic Coliseum (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville's first downtown slide is now open!

The slide, located outside the parking garage at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Auditorium is a great place for kids and grown ups to play!

The embankment slide is 19 feet in length with an 11-foot drop from top to bottom.

The slide was built using a Play Everywhere Challenge grant from KaBOOM!, a national non-profit that promotes incorporating balanced and active play into kids' daily lives.

"The slides take advantage of our region's hilly terrain and build embankment slides into the ground next to pre-existing stairs," Mayor Madeline Rogero said when the program was announced.

More "Knoxville Slides" are expected to be built in the city.

© 2017 WBIR.COM