2017 Russell Biven Summer Clayfest Tournament

2017 Russell Biven Summer Clayfest TournamentBenefits Helen Ross McNabb CenterAug. 4 & 5 (All Day)Chilhowee Sportsman's ClubFor more information call 865-329-9120Mcnabbcenter.orgJuly 31, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:52 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories