A Kindness Rock's journey across the United States

"Kindness Rocks" are a popular trend that is sweeping the nation.

This positive movement allows for people to paint rocks and hide them for others to find.

Roger Teffeteller hopped on the bandwagon.

His sister has been painting them and encouraged him to do the same.

He painted one with the phrase,"I'm a Runaway Rock from Knoxville, Tennessee. Trying to Get to Colorado."

Shortly after, Roger's caretaker was headed to Nashville, and she took the rock with her.

She left it in a Taco Bell parking lot near the airport , where a woman named Connie Howell found it.

"Her son got wind of it, and he works for FedEx," said Teffeteller. "He wanted to FedEx to Colorado because he has people out there, too."

With just a phone number and a reference to the Facebook Page, " North Knox Rocks ", the runaway rock was on its way.

It even had its own tracking number.

"It's amazing how many people it touched," added Teffeteller.

The rock is on its way back to Knoxville but not alone. It will be hand-delivered to Roger this weekend from some of the people that helped contribute to this cross-country journey. This also inspired him to paint five more rocks and those are all headed overseas.

