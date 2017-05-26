A Unique Cookie Company in East Tennessee

The Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company's special ingredient is no secret-- moonshine.

The eatery's brick and mortar shop has been open for about a year, but they've been making delicious cookies for much longer.

Robin and Mike Maddux-- along with Mike's college roommate-- own this delicious spot in West Knoxville.

"Moonshine is so hot around here," said Robin. "It's such a part of our heritage."

The moonshine is infused into the cookies. The top flavor is the "Rocky Top". It is chocolate chip. They have some seasonal favors, and all cookies have very creative names. That includes John Lemon, Berry White and Nutty Butty Holly. Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company caters, delivers and ships.

"People come here to see us, they come here to support us, and it just lets you know what the community in Knoxville is all about," added Robin.

