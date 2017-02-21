Aladdin, Jr.

The Primary Players Children's Theatre Group (www.PrimaryPlayers.com) brings Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, the Genie and all their friends to the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre February 24 - 26. For tickets visit primaryplayers.comLive at Five at 4-February

WBIR 6:33 PM. EST February 21, 2017

