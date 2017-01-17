Bayou Bay's BBQ Shrimp

January 17, 2017Live at Five at 4Andy from Bayou Bay Seafood House shares a recipe for BBQ that requires no grilling or Barbecue sauce. Bayou Bay Seafood House is located at 7117 Chapman Hwy in South Knoxville, www.bayoubayseafoodhouse.com or call (86

WBIR 5:20 PM. EST January 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories