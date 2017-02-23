Bayou Bay's Dirty Rice

Cindy Cantillo prepares her mother-in-law's recipe for Dirty Rice. Bayou Bay Seafood House is located at 7117 Chapman Hwy in South Knoxville, www.bayoubayseafoodhouse.com or call (865) 573-7936.Live at Five at 4-February 23, 2017

WBIR 6:45 PM. EST February 23, 2017

