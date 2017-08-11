Beck Center to host Emancipation Day events

The eighth of August marks what is known as 'Emancipation Day' throughout the region.

That is the day that Tennessee Military Governor Andrew Johnson freed his slaves.

There will be a memorial tribute on Saturday at Freedmen's Mission Historic Cemetery.

That lasts from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Voice Winner, Chris Blue, will later perform at Chilhowee Park.

That event starts at 1 p.m.

"It is about celebrating and affirming the rich African American history that we have in this region, but not only that," said Beck Cultural Exchange Center president, Renee Kesler. "We recognize that history doesn't stop."

Both events are free to the public.

