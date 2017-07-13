Big Orange Adoption event

PetSafe on Morrell road will host a Big Orange Pet Adoption on July 15, 2017 from 11am to 4pm.The event will include a meet & greet with VFL: Derrick Furlow, Daniel Hood, Chris Walker.July 13, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:44 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

