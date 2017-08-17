Bill Jones Music to host special event Aug. 19

"Children performing for Children" Saturday, Aug. 19, 20174pmBill Jones music10412 kINGSTON PIKE$10.00 per adult, $5.00 per studentBenefits Children's Hospitalbilljonesmusic.comAugust 17, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:37 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories