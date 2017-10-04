'Blessing of the Pets' at the Episcopal School of Knoxville

The Episcopal School of Knoxville honored St. Francis of Assisi with their annual "Blessing of the Animals" on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds gathered to bless their cats, dogs, horses, hamsters and more.

A school-wide pet food collection project accompanied the longstanding tradition at ESK.

In partnership with the LAMBS pet ministry at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, students will donate to the FISH Hospitality Pantries that feed hungry Knoxville residents.

